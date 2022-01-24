Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patria Investments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 95,822 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

PAX stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

