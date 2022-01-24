Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Patterson Companies worth $56,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.