PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,843.64 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,843.64 or 0.05423930 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $335.23 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 181,828 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

