Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

