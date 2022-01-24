Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

