Pearl River Capital LLC Has $403,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

