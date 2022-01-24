Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

