Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM stock opened at $464.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.68 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.