Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

