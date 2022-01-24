Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

