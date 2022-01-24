People s United Financial Inc. Buys 999 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 175,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

