People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

