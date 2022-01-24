People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $253.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.