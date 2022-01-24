People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DUK stock opened at $102.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

