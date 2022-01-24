People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $3,086,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 35.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $102.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

