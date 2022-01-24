People s United Financial Inc. Sells 321 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $90.99 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

