People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $276.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

