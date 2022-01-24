PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $24.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.02 billion and the highest is $24.52 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

