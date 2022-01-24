Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $225,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.84 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

