Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Resource comprises approximately 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 733.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 92.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 251.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

