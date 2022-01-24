Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $61.29. 180,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.