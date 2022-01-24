Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tecnoglass comprises 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tecnoglass worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 3,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $881.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.