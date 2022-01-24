PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PETS. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of PETS opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PetMed Express by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 106,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

