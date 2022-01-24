Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 54.4% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $135.74 million and $4.20 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00099010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.34 or 1.00104567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00432324 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.