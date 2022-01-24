Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phreesia worth $374,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 6,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

