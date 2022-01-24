Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $375,081.05

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $375,081.05 and approximately $13,497.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

