Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 3.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.25. 64,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,466. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.