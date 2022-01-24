Piper Sandler Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $37.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.
Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
