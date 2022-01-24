Piper Sandler Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $37.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.