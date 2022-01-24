Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.