Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares valued at $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

