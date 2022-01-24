PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $315,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.