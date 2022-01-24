PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $76.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

