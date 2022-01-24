PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 49.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

NYSE GBL opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $614.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.