PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

