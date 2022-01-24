PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $454,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

