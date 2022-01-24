PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.