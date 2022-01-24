Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Points International has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

