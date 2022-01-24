Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at ~$9.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

