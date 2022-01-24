Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 671.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $16,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.16 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

