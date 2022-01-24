PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.37 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002805 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $36.91 million and $5.37 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,449,810 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

