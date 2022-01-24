PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

