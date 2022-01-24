PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.