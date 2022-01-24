PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.11.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$10.14 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

