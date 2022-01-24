Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.28

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.