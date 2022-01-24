Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

