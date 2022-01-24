Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 461,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 69.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

