Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,963 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $131,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

