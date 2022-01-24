Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,633 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW opened at $64.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

