Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

