Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.4% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL opened at $115.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

